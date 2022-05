Kylian Mbappé’s mother Fayza: “We have an agreement with both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. Kylian will now decide”, she told @KoraPlusEG. ️ #Mbappé



“The two offers from PSG and Real Madrid are almost identical. It’s up to Kylian now, he will make a decision”. pic.twitter.com/ad1MZ1JhxU