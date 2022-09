Leicester City 0-1 Manchester United FT:



xG: 0.6-1.38

Shots: 10-9

Shots on target: 2-2

Possession: 53.9%-46.1%

Touches in opp. box: 10-26

Corners: 1-3



A third straight win for Erik ten Hag's United. pic.twitter.com/fZ13AQHo7s