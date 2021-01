Most chances created in Europe's top five leagues this season:



⬢ Hakan Çalhanoğlu (53)

⬡ Jack Grealish (43)

⬡ Bruno Fernandes (41)

⬡ Memphis Depay (41)

⬡ Kevin De Bruyne (40)



Only one man has hit a half-century. #SquawkaScout pic.twitter.com/ISA5lsqtil