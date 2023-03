Oleksandr Zinchenko's stats against Leicester in the first half:



Accurate passes 42/49 (86%)

Chances created 1

Touches 52

Successful dribbles 1/1 (100%)

Passes into final third 10

Accurate long balls 2/5 (40%)

Interceptions 1

Recoveries 2

Ground duels won 1/1 (100%) pic.twitter.com/3mwOR5Vfgc