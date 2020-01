Голкипер Брайтона организует акцию для борьбы с пожарами в Австралии – 500 долларов за каждый сейв в 22 туре АПЛ

I’ll be donating $500 for every registered save by all @premierleague goalkeepers this weekend.



Please visit any of the sites below if you’re able to contribute. Thank you https://t.co/ALkFfMdOL8https://t.co/XhnSbJMHX0https://t.co/cOYyfGOZMVhttps://t.co/3aUufmplV7 pic.twitter.com/07QarFLEBJ