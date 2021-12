Worst performances in the UEFA Champions League #UCL group stage:



Dinamo Zagreb 2011-12: 0 points and Goal Difference -19

Spartak 2002-03: 0 points and GD -17

Levski 2006-07: 0 points and GD -16

Zilina 2010-11: 0 points and GD -16

BESIKTAS 2021-22: 0 points and GD -16