Роналду забив 20 і більше голів у чемпіонатах 10-й сезон поспіль

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 20+ league goals in the last 10 seasons:



2009/10: 26

2010/11: 40

2011/12: 46

2012/13: 34

2013/14: 31

2014/15: 48

2015/16: 35

2016/17: 25

2017/18: 26

2018/19: 20



He’s now got 600 across all comps in his career. ? pic.twitter.com/mEbyeGn8es