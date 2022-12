Kylian Mbappe has scored more goals in World Cup Finals than any other player in the history of the competition:



KYLIAN MBAPPE - 4

Zinedine Zidane, Pele, Geoff Hurst, Vava - 3

Ronaldo, Mario Kempes, Helmut Rahn, Lionel Messi- 2



He is only 23. ? pic.twitter.com/PFMGvVYFKK