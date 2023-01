Arsenal new bid for Mykhaylo Mudryk has €70m guaranteed fee, as revealed yesterday — understand bonuses are close to €20/25m. ️ #AFC



Waiting for Shakthar, Arsenal are now discussing on add-ons structure and how/when to activate them.



More: https://t.co/4eHUUf1rnF pic.twitter.com/6lpwVl6i6S