Exclusive: Aston Villa v Tottenham (Wed) in doubt because of #AVFC #COVID19 issues. Premier League in talks to postpone, replace with rearranged Tottenham v Fulham & possibly move Fulham v Chelsea from Fri to Sat. #FFC unimpressed@TheAthleticUK #THFC #CFC https://t.co/iawWR0VGSH