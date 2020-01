Манчестер Сіті першим забив 100 голів у сезоні серед клубів топ-5 ліг Європи

.@ManCity become the 1st side to score 100+ goals in all competitions in Europe's top 5 major Leagues this season

1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Man City

8️⃣9️⃣ PSG

8️⃣4️⃣ Bayern

8️⃣1️⃣ Liverpool

7️⃣0️⃣ RB Leipzig



Man City score 100+ goals for a 7th successive season pic.twitter.com/ynuh1hDdH9