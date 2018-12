Манчестер Сіті – Евертон: Зінченко не потрапив у стартовий склад у свій День народження

| Team news is in at the Etihad Stadium!



2️⃣ changes

@CalvertLewin14 leads the line.

3️⃣ @michaelkeane04, @KurtZouma and Yerry Mina all start.

@IGanaGueye misses out.



COME ON YOU BLUES! #EFCawayday pic.twitter.com/LSw2Z3Kuv8