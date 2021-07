Atalanta have become the 4th team in history to have 5 different goalscorers in the same EURO



️ Pasalic

️ Gosens

️Miranchuk

️ Pessina

️ Maehle



Real Madrid (2012), Barcelona (2000) & Anderlecht (1984) the other teams to do it



