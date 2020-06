Ліверпуль підвів Клоппа, а Челсі вихопив скарб – трансферна сага Вернера дарує сенсаційну розв'язку

Werner’s p90 league stats this szn [among current Chelsea players with 500+ minutes]:



8.65 penalty area touches [1st]

3.87 shots [1st]

1.21 G+A [1st]

1.04 xG+xA [1st]

0.94 goals [1st]

0.26 assists [3rd]



There’s a difference in leagues but he’d be a big upgrade regardless. pic.twitter.com/ijAqBh8B1q