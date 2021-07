️ After the withdrawal of hosting rights for #EURO2020 from Dublin and Bilbao, both cities will host future club competition finals.



2024 #UWCL final: Bilbao



Future #UEL finals



2022: Seville, Spain

2023: Budapest, Hungary

2024: Dublin, Ireland

2025: Bilbao, Spain pic.twitter.com/0wiJm7rrHa