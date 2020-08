Інтер – Шахтар: Лаутаро встановив цікавий рекорд за результативністю серед топ-5 ліг

13 - #LautaroMartínez is the player with the most goals scored in the first 30 minutes of play this season considering top-5 European Leagues, #ChampionsLeague and #EuropaLeague



Lautaro Martínez 13

Lewandowski 12

Immobile 11

Benzema 10



Starter.#intershaktar pic.twitter.com/ALjto8hWEq