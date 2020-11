Pep Guardiola has reached the milestone of 1,000 league points in his senior managerial career (1,002)



Guardiola – league pts won in managerial career:

373 - Barcelona (152 played), 2.45 pts per game

257 - Bayern Munich (102), 2.52

372 - Man City (161), 2.31