xG’s biggest over and under-performers in the PL this season:



1. Southampton = +9.45 (65%)

2. Spurs = +5.20 (28%)

3. Leicester = +3.90 (19%)



-



18. Arsenal = -3.58 (-26%)

19. Man City = -3.80 (-17%)

20. Sheffield United = -7.54 (-60%)