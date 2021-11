- Chance of finishing as runners-up in #WCQ2022 qualifying groups (UEFA D-F)



D: Bosnia & Herzegovina (42.88%) v Ukraine (35.33%) v Finland (21.09%) v France (0.7%)



E: ??????Wales (86.05%) v Czech Rep (13.26%) v Belgium (0.69%)



F: ??????Scotland (97.2%) v Israel (2.8%)