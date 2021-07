34 & 71 - Leonardo Bonucci (34 years and 71 days) has become the oldest scorer in a EURO final, beating the previous record of Bernd Hölzenbein in 1976 (30 years and 103 days). Strike.#ItaliaInghilterra #Euro2020Final #EURO2020 #ITAENG pic.twitter.com/0VC6UhTJOZ