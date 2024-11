Only three players have scored a Champions League hat-trick vs. Man City:



◎ Lionel Messi (2016)

◎ Christopher Nkunku (2021)

◉ Viktor Gyökeres (2024)



He's the first Sporting player to score a hat-trick in a Champions League/European Cup game since António Oliveira vs Dinamo…