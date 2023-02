Oleksandr Zinchenko's stats against Manchester City in the first half:



Touches: 34

Accurate passes: 18/23 (78%)

Ground duels (won): 2/2

Crosses (acc.): 1/2

Big chances created: 1

Key passes: 1

Interceptions: 1

Tackles: 1

Dribble attempts (succ.): 1/1#ARSMCI pic.twitter.com/ulslFYGpQ9